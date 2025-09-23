Two pro wrestling legends are both nearing the end of their respective careers.

It only makes sense for their paths to intertwine.

John Cena has been embarking on a highly-publicized, year-long “The Last Time Is Now” WWE farewell tour, while AJ Styles, a fellow longtime pro wrestling legend and former multiple-time world champion, has also been rumored to be wrapping up his career in the near future.

On Monday, John Cena had the pro wrestling community buzzing on social media when he posted on X before WWE Raw, “#CenaVsStyles. Thoughts? #WWERaw.”

Cena returned on Tuesday morning with a longer post, replying to his original thread from the day before.

“I do not choose my opponents, but I (even through tough times) ALWAYS listen to the fans,” Cena wrote. “AJ Styles, are you listening? Better yet Triple H ….. are YOU listening??? #CenaVsStyles.”

“The Phenomenal” AJ Styles finally responded to the post on Tuesday morning, writing, “I hear them loud and clear. Let’s do it, I’m ready!”

Cena has five remaining dates on his “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour in WWE, with WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11, WWE Raw in his hometown of Boston, MA. on November 10, WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 17, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego, CA. on November 29, and WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event rumored for Washington, D.C. on December 13.

What do YOU think about AJ Styles possibly being one of the final ever opponents of John Cena? Who do YOU think Cena should share the ring with in his final appearances on “The Last Time Is Now” WWE farewell tour? Sound off below in the WrestlingHeadlines.com comments section.