What did AJ Styles think of Will Ospreay using his ‘Styles Clash’ move at the latest All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view?

Let’s find out!

On the latest episode of his ‘Phenomenally Retro’ podcast (see video below), the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about “The Aerial Assassin” using his trademark ‘Styles Clash’ move on Samoa Joe in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament match at the recent AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 pay-per-view.

“I could tell you, hitting [Samoa] Joe with the Styles Clash is not an easy task,” Styles said. “I’ve done it a couple times in my career, but man, he pulled it off flawlessly. So it’s awesome.”

During the same episode, Styles also spoke about settling into his new talent scout gig for WWE, noting that it “scratches that itch” he has now that he is retired from active in-ring competition.

“It scratches that itch so that I don’t have to get in the ring again,” Styles said. “I can kind of just live through these guys and these characters that they’re doing and just being a part of what they’re doing. It just, that’s what I need for me to not say like I let me get in the ring, you know? I don’t have to have that as long as I have them. So that’s what it’s scratching that itch for me. And I’m so proud of these guys and the girls, man, to work with them and then see them do well.”

He mentioned how things don’t always go perfect for talent, but pointed out how the proper reaction to a situation like that can help you going forward.

“And of course, it’s not perfect,” he continued. “It’s never going to be perfect. Even when you get on the main roster, it’s not going to be perfect. But that’s what we do.”

Styles continued, “If you’re mad that you screwed something up, something else on the show, great, that’s a great attitude. That way you don’t make the same mistake twice. So that’s a good thing if you’re not happy with your match, great. Let’s make sure the next one’s better. And then you’ll learn from mistakes. That’s what this whole experience is about with WWE.”

WILL OSPREAY STYLES CLASH ON SAMOA JOE TO A HUGE REACTION. 🔥

pic.twitter.com/K4vWl6kDSH — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) May 25, 2026