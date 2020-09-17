WWE superstar AJ Styles spoke about working with Brock Lesnar at the 2017 Survivor Series pay per view on the latest edition of his Twitch Stream, where the Phenomenal One praised The Beast, and stated that he loved the story they were able to tell.

It was a true David vs. Goliath thing with him beating the **** out of me at the beginning and making people think, ‘Oh, AJ’s got no chance’ and then all of a sudden it was, ‘Oh my God – maybe he does have a chance.’ That was a really cool and fun match. Brock’s so great, too. I loved working with him.

Styles would lose the match to Lesnar, but would go on to have an epic 371 day reign with the WWE championship. The Survivor Series matchup was initially going to feature Jinder Mahal battling Lesnar, but Styles won the title on an episode of SmackDown the week prior.

Check out his full comments here. (H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)