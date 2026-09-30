AJ Styles has one regret about his memorable Boneyard Match against The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Styles reflected on the cinematic encounter during a recent interview with Sporf (see first video below), noting that the unique circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately led to something neither man initially expected.

“It was definitely different. It was something we didn’t know was going to happen until it did. Getting the Boneyard Match built to look like the match that it looked like was pretty unbelievable,” Styles said.

While Styles remains happy with how the match turned out, he wishes he and The Undertaker had been given the opportunity to work together earlier in their careers.

“Man, to have the match with The Undertaker, his last match, I wish we could’ve done it earlier. Him and I, there is something about the timing we had together, it was a recipe for a great match, we just got to do it in a cinematic way.”

The Boneyard Match took place during the first night of WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. With WWE unable to hold WrestleMania in front of a live crowd due to the pandemic, Styles and The Undertaker instead competed in a cinematic match filmed in a cemetery-like setting.

The Undertaker defeated Styles in what ultimately became the final match of his legendary in-ring career.