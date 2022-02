During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. WWE superstar AJ Styles reflected on his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble, as well as discussed his enjoyment working with company chairman, Vince McMahon. Highlights can be found below.

Admits he was very nervous prior to his WWE debut:

“Listen, I was 37 years old and I was scared to death that nobody was going to know who I was. I was a guy who was on the indies and I was in New Japan, but it’s different. It’s WWE, so I didn’t know what to expect, and, man, was I excited to hear the fans when I walked out. It was amazing.”

How much he loves working with Vince McMahon:

“I love it. So many things I had heard about him in the past, and then I go and meet this man, and we get along great. It’s one of those things if you go up to him and you’re honest, and you’re professional, you have no problems.”

Talks his promo work for WWE:

“I take what’s given, and sure I’ll suggest things, but I take what’s given and make it my own. A lot of people say, ‘word for word,’ but that’s not me, because the writers are not from Gainsville, Georgia, so that’s not how AJ Styles will talk in a promo. I have to change it and make it my own. And truth is, it is a lot easier to remember if you do that. There’s a lot of things being said about that, and I’ll just make sure everybody knows the facts. I don’t say it word for word. I do not do it.”