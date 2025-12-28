AJ Styles made headlines over the weekend after a brief but telling interaction with a fan at a WWE live event.

WWE ran a house show in Tampa, Florida on December 27, 2025, the same night AEW presented its Worlds End pay-per-view. Following the show, a video began circulating on social media showing Styles taking time to sign autographs for fans at ringside (see below).

However, the moment took an unexpected turn when a fan presented “The Phenomenal One” with an AEW World Championship belt.

Styles paused, showed clear respect for the item, but ultimately declined to sign it.

“Nick [Jackson], Matt [Jackson], I love ya,” he said. “I can’t sign this though!”

The comment was a nod to Nick and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks, longtime friends and former Bullet Club allies of Styles during their villainous run together in NJPW.

While Styles is currently one of WWE’s featured champions, The Young Bucks remain among AEW’s top stars and previously served as company EVPs.

No controversy.

Just boundaries.

Earlier that night, Styles teamed with Dragon Lee to successfully defend their WWE World Tag Team Titles at the live event, continuing their run atop the division.

