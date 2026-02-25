AJ Styles reportedly knew he had options.

With the news now official that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this April, it appears “The Phenomenal One” is staying put.

However, according to a new report, another major promotion was prepared to make a serious play for him had he chosen a different path.

Justin Barrasso of Undisputed reports that after speaking with people close to Styles, the longtime WWE star was fully aware that AEW would have extended a significant offer, one that included a favorable schedule, if he opted to wrestle outside of WWE.

“For as much as WWE claims to be blissfully unaware of what is happening in AEW, that isn’t the case,” Barrasso wrote. “With Styles getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, it severely limits any potential AEW owner Tony Khan had of bringing Styles in for a surprise appearance at the Revolution pay-per-view in March. For AEW, their post-WrestleMania show is Double or Nothing in May–and even that feels too soon for Styles to appear.”

That door appears to be closing fast.

Barrasso was careful to note that this doesn’t mean Styles was actively seeking another in-ring run.

In fact, the former world champion has been vocal about prioritizing family time at this stage of his career.

“That isn’t to imply Styles was looking to wrestle again. He meant what he said about spending time at home with family. But speaking to a few people close to him, Styles was well aware that AEW was willing to make a substantial offer. And it was likely going to be one that wouldn’t cost him much time away from home.”

WWE paid tribute to AJ Styles on Monday’s Raw near his hometown in Atlanta, GA.

The segment featured the announcement that AJ Styles was joining Stephanie McMahon-Levesque as another inductee in the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

For those who missed it, WWE even appears to be internally hoping John Cena will induct AJ Styles in the Hall of Fame when WrestleMania 42 Week rolls around this April in Las Vegas, NV.