WWE superstar AJ Styles has been noticeably absent from weekly programming since the company’s October 21st Crown Jewel pay per view in Saudi Arabia, when the Phenomenal One and Omos unsuccessfully challenged for the Raw tag team championship.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Styles has been out dealing with a non-injury related medical issue, which doesn’t appear to be too serious as the report speculates that Styles may even “yell and scream” about it at some point. However, it was not noted how much longer Styles would be out of action.

Meanwhile Omos was made his presence known on last night’s Raw by distracting the Street Profits during their matchup with the Dirty Dawgs. We’ll keep you updated on Styles’ condition.