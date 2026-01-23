It’s official.

This week’s WWE SmackDown is going to be a “phenomenal” show.

As noted, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis released a video via social media on Thursday, officially inviting AJ Styles from Raw to SmackDown for this Friday night’s show in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

“Good morning everyone it’s your SmackDown G.M., Nick Aldis,” the blue brand shot-caller began. “Before he puts his career on the line at Royal Rumble, I’d like to take this chance to formally invite ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles to SmackDown this week.”

Aldis continued, “I’d love to have a chat with an old friend. After all, SmackDown is the house that AJ Styles built.”

He concluded by stating, “My door is always open AJ, think about it.”

In an update, AJ Styles took to X on Thursday evening to respondto Aldis’ invite, accepting and confirming his appearance for the January 23 episode, which airs as the ‘go-home show’ for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event the following evening at the Bell Centre.

“I appreciate that,” Styles responded. “The forecast for G-ville is bad weather. Why not go to a place where snow and ice are not that big of a deal? See you soon.”

