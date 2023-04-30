WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The full list and video, including the start of the 2023 draft and the return of AJ Styles, can be found below.

10. “Time To Play The Game”-Triple H kicks off the WWE Draft.

9. “Apron Antics”-LA Knight & Butch have an exchange on the apron.

8. “Human Shot Put”-Braun Strowman throws Ricochet onto opponents during multi-man tag match.

7. “Blunt Force Trauma”-LA Knight picks up the victory.

6. “Profits Up”-Street Profits pick up the win in the multi-man tag match.

5. “A Tricky Riddle”-Riddle fights of Solo Sikoa during tag team title match.

4. “Repelling Ripley”-Zelina Vega shows she can counter Rhea Ripley’s Riptide.

3. “Stopping Sami”-Jey Uso hits Sami Zayn with a superkick out of nowhere.

2. “Stylish Observation”-AJ Styles and The Club send a message.

1. “Fighting Champions”-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retain the tag team titles.