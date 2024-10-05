AJ Styles did not have a “Phenomenal” return to WWE on Friday night.

The pro wrestling legend made his comeback to WWE programming to kick off the WWE Bad Blood 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

After being introduced by country music star HARDY at the top of the show, Styles cut a promo and appeared to fully transition into a babyface before Carmelo Hayes and eventually LA Knight joined the promo segment.

This led to a match between Styles and Hayes being made on the spot, and after a commercial break, as Styles was making a comeback, his ankle appeared to give out on him. Things only got worse when he attempted to pick up Hayes and his own ankle once again gave out and he dropped Hayes, who crashed on top of the injured leg of Styles on the way down.

Styles attempted to stand up, but couldn’t put any weight on the leg. The referee, who had been taking a close look at Styles as soon as the initial injury spot occurred, briefly conversed with Styles before calling the match off. Styles was visibly upset as he laid on the ring apron talking to the WWE ringside physician and match official.

Later in the show, Styles was shown being checked on by the WWE doctor for what was described on-air as “a potential left ankle injury.” It was noted that he was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

We will keep you posted as updates on AJ Styles continues to surface.

Follow our live WWE SmackDown Results 10/4/24