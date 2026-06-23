One of the most memorable moments from AJ Styles’ early WWE run wasn’t planned at all.

Speaking on the Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles reflected on his match with Finn Balor at WWE TLC 2017, a bout that came together on short notice after Bray Wyatt was unable to compete.

While discussing wins and losses in wrestling, Styles brought up the match and explained that losing never bothered him because of the moment he was able to share with Balor afterward.

“When I wrestled Finn Balor, I don’t remember what pay-per-view it was, but it was a big match that wasn’t supposed to happen because Bray Wyatt had gotten sick and I had to come from America to get to that match and we were able to put on a great one.”

Styles said the outcome of the match was never what mattered most to him.

“It didn’t matter to me that I lost because I had a two sweet my friend at the end which was pretty freaking cool.”

When asked whether the famous Bullet Club-inspired gesture had been planned ahead of time, Styles revealed it was completely spontaneous.

“Nope. I called it out there.”

Styles then explained how the moment came together in real time after the match ended.

“I said, ‘Tell Finn to help me up.’ And then I was able to, let’s do a two sweet right here.”

The former WWE Champion recalled hearing at least one confused reaction from backstage as the segment unfolded.

“I’m pretty sure I heard somebody say this, ‘What are they doing? What is this?’”

Despite any confusion behind the curtain, Styles said the crowd response immediately justified the decision.

“You know, it’s easy to forgive that extra time that we spent doing that when it got such a great reaction, right?”

The moment remains one of the most memorable callbacks to Styles and Balor’s shared Bullet Club history. Podcast co-host Tony Giles noted that many fans still remember the post-match gesture as much as the match itself.

“I guarantee the part that everyone remembers was this right at the end.”

Giles added that even WWE-only fans were aware of the significance behind the gesture.

“Everyone knows about the Bullet Club. Everyone knows the history and the lineage between the two of you.”

For Styles, it was simply a cool moment shared with a friend that happened to resonate with wrestling fans around the world.

“It was a cool moment.”

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