AJ Styles has revealed five independent wrestlers he helped bring to WWE’s attention for its upcoming SummerSlam weekend tryouts.

Speaking with Tony Giles on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles explained that some of his recommendations may not fit WWE’s traditional height and weight preferences, but each possesses something he believes deserves consideration.

“I know that I have brought in certain guys and girls that may not meet the standards of height and weight that they’re looking for. “But it’s what I see that I think makes them special, and I think they deserve an opportunity to be looked at.”

Styles first named Conan Lycan and Colton Theron Vaught, better known as CTB.

“Conan Lycan is definitely one. I just took a picture with him. We had a little workout with him the other day when I was down in Florida. “CTB, Colton Theron Vaught, he’s another one. Colton is a pro wrestler, MMA guy, so he’s in fantastic shape. Not the biggest guy, but he looks a little crazy to me, and I like that about him.”

Styles compared high-flyer Joe Lando to Amazing Red and Rey Mysterio while discussing what caught his attention.

“Joe Lando is a high-flyer. He reminds me very much of Amazing Red. If you don’t remember Amazing Red, then just think of Rey Mysterio. “He reminds me of that. He can do almost anything.”

Styles also recommended Monica Monroe, who has competed under the Lady Bird name.

“Then I’ve got some girls. Monica Lady Bird, I saw her and I was like, ‘Wow, she’s super athletic.’”

Brooke Havok completed Styles’ list. Styles revealed that Havok was his first selection after her appearance at an independent event immediately caught his attention.

“Brooke Havok is my last one. She looks so different than everything that I’ve seen in wrestling right now because a lot of what I see, especially down at the PC, has been blonde hair, blue eyes. She has kind of that emo look to her. She’s dark-haired, just different. I like that about her. “She was actually, I think, the first one that I wanted to get a tryout. She was my first pick. I was just at an indie show checking out other talent, and she was on. I was like, ‘Who is this?’ “I’m really excited.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit The Phenomenally Retro Podcast, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.