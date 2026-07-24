AJ Styles says GUNTHER’s intimidating WWE character differs considerably from the person he knows outside the ring.

Speaking on Phenomenally Retro, Styles described GUNTHER as a nice person before recalling unexpectedly encountering him in Las Vegas.

“You know what’s crazy? He’s a nice guy. “When I was in Vegas, guess who I ran into?”

Styles revealed that he found GUNTHER browsing watches, one of the former world champion’s interests away from wrestling.

“If you know anything about GUNTHER, you know exactly where I found him: looking at watches. “He’s a watch guy. He knows his stuff.”

Styles said his wife first noticed GUNTHER before Styles walked over and surprised him.

“My wife was like, ‘Is that GUNTHER?’ We just so happened to be in the same place, and I kind of walked up to him and surprised him a little bit. “I was like, ‘What the heck are you doing here?’”

According to Styles, GUNTHER was spending time in Las Vegas while waiting for his family to arrive in the United States.

“He was buying time because his family wasn’t in the States yet, with all the traveling that he was doing. “So he just kind of stopped by Vegas and was browsing the watches.”

Styles suggested that anyone seeking advice about watches should speak with GUNTHER.

“That’s his thing. He’s a watch guy. So if you want to know about watches, that’s the guy to ask.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Phenomenally Retro, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.