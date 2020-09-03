AJ Styles revealed on his Twitch stream last night that he had tested positive for the coronavirus recently, but luckily he had almost no symptoms and considers himself lucky. Styles wrestled on July 21st and wasn’t seen again until mid-August in a segment with Joseph Park. He didn’t wrestle again until August 21st, which is where he lost the Intercontinental title to Jeff Hardy.

Styles was discussing the Rock’s announcement that he and his family were recovering from the virus.

“I tested positive a couple of weeks ago, almost a month, I think, ago,” he said. “I feel for people who have to deal with this. I gotta say, I didn’t have many problems with it. Hopefully The Rock and his family are safe and nobody has too bad of symptoms. It’s not good for anybody. I went through it, I was one of the lucky ones. I had a headache, but never had a fever. Maybe a couple of boogers, that’s about it.”

(Transcript Credit: Fightful.com)