AJ Styles is widely considered a future Hall of Famer—whether it be in WWE, TNA, or both. His career accolades and contributions to the industry all but guarantee him a spot in any hall recognizing wrestling excellence.

Back in October 2024, reports surfaced that TNA was interested in inducting Styles into their Hall of Fame. However, the move never came to fruition.

During a recent appearance on a Fanatics Live signing, the former multi-time world champion was asked about the possibility of joining the TNA Hall of Fame. While appreciative, Styles explained why he opted not to accept the honor at this time.

“There was a point where they wanted to induct me into the TNA Hall of Fame,” Styles said. “But I felt like, at that time, it would have been a little disrespectful to WWE. I think it’s more fitting to go into any Hall of Fame once I’ve officially wrapped up my in-ring career. I’ve wrestled all over the world and I’m grateful for every opportunity, but I want to wait until I’m finished before I accept anything like that.”

Styles is one of the most accomplished competitors in TNA’s history, having held multiple championships, including completing the company’s prestigious Triple Crown.

