AJ Styles touched on some interesting topics from the world of WWE and AEW during the latest installment of his ‘Phenomenally Retro’ podcast.

Among them was an interesting fact about his final John Cena match, as well as how Will Ospreay asked him for permission to use his “Phenomenal Forearm.”

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Will Ospreay reaching out to ask for permission to use his Phenomenal Forearm: “Listen, Dragon did reach out and was like, ‘Hey man, you care?’ Please, please use it. Anybody who want to use it, it’s all yours. The phenomenal forearm, use it. It’s out there, I know Ospreay does it. Do it, dude. It doesn’t bother me, not one bit. AJ Styles isn’t going to use it anymore. I hope it can find itself in professional wrestling for a long time.”

On an interesting fact about final John Cena match: “Our last match, we didn’t have anything called in the beginning. Nothing was called. He just said, ‘I’ll call it.’ I go, ‘Okay’ and I trusted him so much that I wasn’t worried about it. Let’s just go out there and call it, bro, I’m listening to you. That was it. There was a couple of matches that were very like that. He would take control of it and he would call the match. He’s different, man.”