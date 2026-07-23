AJ Styles says he reached out to CM Punk after seeing the physical transformation Punk has undergone during his latest WWE run.

Speaking on Phenomenally Retro, Styles explained how spending time away from WWE’s demanding travel schedule can help a wrestler focus on training and nutrition.

“It is crazy how sometimes, when you get the opportunity to focus on yourself and not be on the road, it does wonders for you. “You get someone to help you with your diet because a lot of times it didn’t matter if somebody was helping you with your diet. You’re still going to have to eat fast food because you’re on the road so much.”

Styles believes Punk has benefited from having the opportunity to take better care of his body.

“Having that time to focus on you and get the proper nutrition that you need, and all these things that you can do to get your body feeling better, I get it. “He looks amazing. Amazing.”

Styles revealed that he personally contacted Punk after seeing his current condition.

“I actually sent him a text. I said, ‘Dude, I hope you feel as good as you look.’ He looks awesome.”

Styles said he is proud of Punk and understands the desire to have one final strong run before ending a wrestling career.

“I’m pretty sure he’s 48. He may be a couple months behind me, and I’m 49. So the fact that he looks that good is freaking awesome, and I am proud of him. “I’m over the moon, excited for what’s next because I know what that’s like to be in that position. You want to give it one last hard run before your career is finally up, and you want to look as good as you possibly can.”

Styles also warned that achieving that appearance requires significant sacrifice.

“I will say this: that diet is freaking hard. When I was shredded, I was the lightest I’d been in a decade probably. “A lot of people don’t know that, but when you can get shredded, you look bigger. It’s a sacrifice.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Phenomenally Retro, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.