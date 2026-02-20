As noted, WWE released a special AJ Styles Farewell Tour Vlog via the company’s official YouTube channel on Friday.

Ahead of the AJ Styles tribute on Monday’s WWE Raw on Netflix from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., the 22-minute vlog looks at key moments and highlights from the final few appearances in WWE of “The Phenomenal One.”

During the vlog, Styles spoke about having ‘rough times’ in the past with CM Punk, and explained why he didn’t retire at WrestleMania 41.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the vlog where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On ‘rough times’ in the past with CM Punk: “I don’t think he understands how much it means to me because we had some rough times, him and I. It really bothered me because we were so close at one point. Then, you got caught up in your bubbles and stuff like that, miscommunication. It sucks. We are living proof that live and learn, forget, forgive, move on, life’s too short to be angry with each other over stupid things. Me and Punk don’t think a lot of the same things but that doesn’t separate us from being friends and being appreciative of each other. It’s so stupid to live like that, I wish everybody could understand that. We’re going to have differences, we’re not going to agree on everything but we can agree to be civil. We both said things in the past that we wish we could take back. With that being said, I’m so thankful for that match tonight. Canada of all places was amazing.”

On original plans to retire at WrestleMania 41 until suffering an injury: “Everybody wants to retire at WrestleMania, the biggest show of the year that we do. I was going to do exactly that, but I just came back from an injury that was supposed to retire me. It retires most. Once I got healed up and was comfortable enough running and doing what I need to do to be AJ Styles, it just didn’t feel right to come back for two months just to retire. It didn’t seem right and I thought, what a way to be able to leave on the pay-per-view where you debuted. Hopefully, at the end of this match, I stand up on my own two feet and I throw up the P1 that is on my gloves one more time, and I walk.”

