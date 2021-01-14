WWE superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with ITN Wrestling to discuss a variety of topics, where the Phenomenal One revealed the origin of his Styles Clash finisher, and how he hopes to one day face-off against Triple H. Highlights are below.
On the origin of the Styles Clash:
Well, my little brother was trying to powerbomb his buddy on the trampoline. He’s dangling upside down. They’re talking to each other, And I go, oh and I walked over there and my little brother took the first-ever styles splash on a trampoline.
On his source of motivation:
I didn’t just have one. It was several guys who were that very athletic or they had face paint. So, I took little things from everybody and so I ever saw. so not just one person several different guys in the business.
Wanting to face the Undertaker:
Triple H is definitely the next guy I’d like to face at some point if it. It could happen, maybe not. But it was an absolute pleasure to be in the ring, or not necessarily the ring, the Boneyard with the Undertaker.