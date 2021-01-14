WWE superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with ITN Wrestling to discuss a variety of topics, where the Phenomenal One revealed the origin of his Styles Clash finisher, and how he hopes to one day face-off against Triple H. Highlights are below.

On the origin of the Styles Clash:

Well, my little brother was trying to powerbomb his buddy on the trampoline. He’s dangling upside down. They’re talking to each other, And I go, oh and I walked over there and my little brother took the first-ever styles splash on a trampoline.

On his source of motivation:

I didn’t just have one. It was several guys who were that very athletic or they had face paint. So, I took little things from everybody and so I ever saw. so not just one person several different guys in the business.

Wanting to face the Undertaker: