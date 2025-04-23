During a recent Fanatics live signing, AJ Styles reflected on his match against LA Knight at WrestleMania 40, expressing a desire for it to have been longer.

Knight won the match, which lasted 12 minutes and 30 seconds.

Styles said, “That match wasn’t as long as I would’ve liked it to be. It was kind of a blur. I have a lot of respect for LA Knight because I feel like he did exactly what I did to get to WWE. When they finally gave him a chance to be LA Knight, he blew up overnight. I can’t say enough good things about his career.”

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has lavished praise on Bayley in a comment on an Instagram post.

The post included a quote from Bayley’s recent interview, where she expressed that she didn’t feel she was on the same level as Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch.

Austin disagreed, writing, “Very humble. Class act. Future Hall of Famer. That’s the bottom line.”

Damian Priest faced Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Although Priest lost the match, he made a memorable entrance with Kerry King of Slayer playing him to the ring.

During a recent interview with Vegas Sports Today, Priest discussed his WrestleMania 41 entrance, ranking it among the most iconic of all time. He said,

“Kerry King from Slayer played me to the ring, and I had one of the most iconic entrances of all time already. Like that’s insane that that happened tonight. Insane. Kerry King, heavy metal legend, heavy metal Hall of Famer, by himself, with his iconic guitar, slayed and played me to the ring, and nobody had that before.”