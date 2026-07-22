AJ Styles says WWE allowed him to keep the final championship belt he held during his in-ring career.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Styles recalled asking for his personalized side plates after he and Dragon Lee lost the WWE Tag Team Championship.

“After we lost the titles, I went to one of the guys who takes off the plates because, when you win, you have your own plates on there. “I had the P1 plates. I knew that I wasn’t winning another championship, and I was like, ‘Hey, can I have those plates since you’re not going to use them anymore?’”

The employee checked with WWE officials but returned with more than Styles expected.

“They went and asked, and they came back to me and go, ‘Here.’ “They gave me the title.”

Styles now has the championship belt with his side plates at home.

“I have the title with the plates on at home. “I just thought that was a really cool gift to give me, even though I’m not a guy who asks for belts. I don’t do that.”

Styles said WWE’s willingness to give him the complete championship made the moment particularly meaningful.

“They were willing to hand that over to me. It was a really cool moment.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.