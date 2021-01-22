The new WWE Untold documentary on AJ Styles’ Royal Rumble debut and old Royal Rumble shows topped the list of most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week. The first episode of the new Wrestling Challenge classic addition also ranked at the top.

Below is the list of top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week, according to the Wrestling Observer:

1. WWE Untold: AJ Styles’ debut

2. Royal Rumble 2020

3. Wrestling Challenge – September 6, 1986

4. Greatest Royal Rumble 2018

5. Royal Rumble 2018

6. Royal Rumble 2016

7. Royal Rumble 2019

8. Talking mack

9. Broken Skull Sessions with Bayley

10. Royal Rumble 2017

The “Best Of” special on Luke Harper came in at #11 while RAW Talk ranked #12, and the WWE NXT show from January 13 ranked #14. Most of the rest of the top 25 was made up of old Rumble events. The NXT UK show with Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid vs. NXT UK Champion WALTER did not make the top 25.

