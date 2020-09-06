WWE superstar AJ Styles spoke about a t-shirt idea he had on a recent stream on his Twitch Channel. The Phenomenal One also opens up on whether he’d want to work with Triple H. Highlights are below.

Pitching the “Beat Up John Cena” phrase as merchandise:

Man, he was so much fun to work with. We did some really good stuff. He was so smooth and easy to work. That whole, “Beat up John Cena” thing was just a lot of fun. I actually had an idea for a shirt that said, “Beat Up Cena” or something like that, but when I pitched it to Vince, he said, ‘You want me to promote a shirt rooting against my top baby face’? I just went ahead and let that one go.

Working with Triple H:

Should I throw it out there and send it out there that I’d be his last match,” Styles asked. “I would love to do that. I’ll let him know I’d do that with him. Him and I have been in the same ring together but we were on the same team. It was when we were in Japan. It was basically The O.C. and Triple H; that was fun.

