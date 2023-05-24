WWE superstar AJ Styles recently joined Alex McCarthy from Sportsmail for an interview about all things pro-wrestling, including details about the ankle injury that kept him on the shelf for months.

The injury, a broken ankle, forced the Phenomenal One to miss this year’s WrestleMania 39 premium live event. However, Styles tells McCarthy that he’s not sure what his plans would have been for the Showcase of the Immortals anyways.

No clue. I had no clue where I was going – I wish I could give you more information on that. I’m one of those guys where it’s not my job to ask you where I’m going next, I’m not really that concerned. My job is to do it, you know, get in the ring and perform. I’m not going to beg for certain things, of course we want things to go our way in storylines, but it’s not my job to write the stories – listen I didn’t write the one I’m in!

Styles later discusses his return from injury, and how he will be challenging Seth Rollins for the new WWE world heavyweight championship at Night of Champions this Saturday.

I get told you’re going be back in two matches the first time back in the ring in WWE and I say ‘Ok that’s great’, cos that’s where I want to be because who knows where my cardio is at this point. It was tough, but I made it through and now my biggest match back in WWE it’s going to be against Seth Rollins in Jeddah – so yeah no pressure.

Elsewhere in the interview, Styles spoke about his time off from the injury and how he thinks he’ll be just fine when it comes time to retire. You can read his comments about that here.