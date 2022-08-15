WWE is just weeks away from their Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, which will feature a slew of top matches like Drew McIntyre challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship.

One superstar who will not be competing at the event is former world champion AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One revealed during an interview with Inside the Ropes that while he would love to wrestle at the show there doesn’t seem to be a storyline for him going in.

“I would love to put on a show. I don’t know that I have a story or anything, and it’s a shame. There are plenty of other performers that have great stories, so I’m not saddened by the fact that I won’t be there because I know you guys are going to have such a great night with so many great matches.”

Styles was noticeably absent from WWE’s last two premium live events (Money in the Bank, SummerSlam), but he will be challenging Bobby Lashley for the U.S. title on this evening’s Raw.

