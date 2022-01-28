WWE superstar and former two-time WWE champion AJ Styles recently appeared on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to hype up tomorrow’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view and discuss a wide range of topics, including the Phenomenal One’s thoughts on Cody Rhodes being a surprise entrant in the Rumble matchup. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks Mickie James being added to the Rumble is great:

“I think it’s great, I really do. I think it’s exciting to see Mickie come back and who knows, is she going to wear her championship, I don’t know? But it’s cool that we are able to do that. If we can do more of that, that would be great, but I am afraid, and I could be wrong on this, that door may open one way, which is fine. This is a big step, if you think about it. I am looking forward to the women’s Royal Rumble because of it.”

How he was never the leader of the Bullet Club:

“Here we go again. I am going to say this, at no point was AJ Styles ever the leader of The Bullet Club. I never said it, no one ever said it about me that was in our group. Our motto was, ‘we don’t follow anybody.’ Alright, does that clear that up for everyone?”

Calls out Cody to join the Royal Rumble:

“Well, I think I read it on your website that he said he wasn’t coming back. I don’t know about that. Cody, I am going to call you out man, I don’t know about that one. Because, you’re able to do independents while working for AEW, right? So what’s the difference?”

Whether he would be excited to see Cody in the Rumble:

“Of course. Who wouldn’t?”