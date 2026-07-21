AJ Styles does not believe he would have succeeded in WWE if he had joined the company earlier in his career.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Styles said backstage bullying could have derailed his run because of his tendency to fight back.

“I don’t think I would have made it. I’m not good with getting bullied. I don’t do well. I fight back. It’s just a redneck thing. “I don’t think I would have done well.”

Styles believes his in-ring ability could have helped him impress WWE, but his overall career would have developed differently.

“If you had put me in the ring with somebody and let me do what I do and sell for them, I think I would have done okay. “I think it would have been very, very different.”

Styles also believes smaller wrestlers faced additional obstacles in WWE before Daniel Bryan became a top star.

“Daniel Bryan was the first guy to make smaller, not small guys, but just average guys look good. “He had the opportunity of doing what most didn’t, especially at that time.”

Styles distinguished Bryan’s rise from Rey Mysterio’s success in WWE.

“The thing about Rey is he is a superstar because he is small, not because he’s average.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.