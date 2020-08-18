AJ Styles Says He’s Done “Harping” On Paul Heyman, Talks Edge’s Royal Rumble Return

WWE superstar and current Intercontinental champion AJ Styles once again spoke on his Twitch channel about former Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman and shoots down rumors that he’s unhappy in WWE. That and more can be found below.

How he’s done harping on Paul Heyman and shoots down that he’s unhappy in WWE:

“I’m unhappy being Intercontinental Champion, I’m unhappy what? What do I have to be unhappy about? We all understood what happened [with Paul Heyman]. The problem with everything that happened is that the lie happened, the blatant lie. I don’t really want to harp on anyone anymore. What’s done is done.”

On other professions besides wrestling he almost got into:

“I don’t know where it would have lead me to. It would be a lot different, I can promise you that. I mean, I thought maybe a cop, I thought going into the military. What would I have done if I had not had my eye on wrestling – that’s a good question. At some point, you’re going to have to figure out what you’re going to do with your life and how you’re going to support your family. I got married while I was on the indies, but I still had a job. But I knew I was going to make it [in wrestling] somehow and someway,” AJ added. “I didn’t know I was going to make it to this level, but I knew I was going to make a living wrestling.”

On Edge’s big comeback at this year’s Royal Rumble:

“It’s really cool to see the reaction that he got because he never thought he’d be back, no one ever thought he’d be back. nd being in the ring, knowing you, myself, was about to do something really cool with him. It was exciting for me just to see the response, and everything about it, and knowing I was going to get the opportunity to work with this guy. So, I was super happy for him. I know he was super stoked. It kind of ended on a low note for me when I separated my shoulder, but that was all my fault. But it was still awesome to see it and be a part of it all.”

