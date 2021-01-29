WWE superstar AJ Styles recently joined the First Class Fatherhood podcast to discuss a number of topics, including how he’d be interested in becoming a scout for WWE once his in-ring career is over. The Phenomenal One believes that he can use his knowledge and experience to get the next crop of talent to the company, even if it means going to a bunch of independent events around the globe.

Well, I’m not sure what those goals are but if I could have an opportunity, if I have that opening I guess you can say, to work for the WWE, I think I’d like to be a scout. I wanna be able to go to these independent shows that these other guys are doing and girls, and say, ‘You’ve wanted to be a wrestler all your life, here’s how to get there. I’m gonna come back in six months. I’m gonna check on you’ and see if I can get those guys who’ve always wanted to do this their whole life. You know, we have scouts that go to weightlifting competitions and stuff like that but I don’t know if we have guys that go to the small independent shows and we can grab these guys early, get them to the WWE system because there’s a way you need to learn. It’s not just about moves, it’s about camera angles as well and stuff like that and promos and whatnot so, I would like to find these guys and these girls that have wanted to do it their whole life, and help them get into the WWE.

