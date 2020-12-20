WWE superstar AJ Styles spoke with TalkSport ahead of tonight’s TLC pay per view, where the Phenomenal One will be taking on Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship. During the interview Styles revealed that he recently met with Chairman Vince McMahon regarding the company’s ban on third-party platforms, and that New Day member Xavier Woods and women’s champion Sasha Banks accompanied him. Hear what he had to say below.

I did. Myself, Xavier Woods and Sasha Banks had a sit-down meeting in Connecticut with Vince about this whole situation, and it was determined that it’s intellectual property, this is [points at his face]. We do well as far as the WWE, and if there’s an opportunity to pay back that money that, you know, we work hard for, at different times, we probably should. I was doing this long before the lockdown, before the Coronavirus I was streaming and doing my thing, so I was always doing it on my time off… I wasn’t happy about it, no one was, but it is what it is. I’ll handle it the way that I have to. I’m a team player, he [Vince] is the captain, I’ll follow his lead as far as Vince is concerned. Will it change, will something happen? They’re working it as we speak. Will I be happy with it? Probably not. The opportunity to stream in the future is definitely wide-open. I obviously have the equipment, I just don’t have the opportunity to do that right now.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)