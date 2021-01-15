WWE superstar AJ Styles recently interviewed with Sports Illustrated to hype his upcoming episode of WWE Untold, which drops on the network on January 17th. Highlights can be found below.

Says the reason he’s in WWE was because of his run in NJPW:

“That was a defining moment in my career. It showed everybody I was so much more than just TNA. I had a chip on my shoulder; I had something to prove. That run in New Japan is the reason I’m in WWE. Someone, and I don’t know who it was—and I’m not saying it was Vince, because he’s not watching New Japan—but someone knew what I was doing in Japan. I don’t know who it was, but that’s why I’m here.”

Says he’s curious to see how the Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce storyline plays out:

“I have a different appreciation for guys who took the long way. “I definitely took the long route to WWE. I know what it’s like to be there on the independents. You’re always trying to make new fans and make it to the WWE. For me, the best part of my career was going through the independent scene. People who aren’t familiar with the independent scene may not know this, but Adam can get after it. It will be interesting to see if he’ll get to do some stuff in that match. I am as curious as anyone is as to what is going to happen.”

How he’s enjoying working with Omos:

“I love working with Omos, and I can’t wait to see what he does next. All he wants to do is learn. He continues to be a sponge, and there is no limit to what he can accomplish. I want to help him get there. Think about a guy like Kurt Angle. People forget that Kurt wasn’t even in WWE that long; he was in TNA longer than he was in WWE. He was one of the best and he got to learn from guys like Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. With Omos, I hope I can give him a little bit of what he needs.”

Future WWE goals:

“My plan is to finish my career without having a major surgery. That’s what I would like. Whatever else needs to be done in terms of entertainment, that’s not up to me. I am happy having a job, doing what I do for a living. I’m happy doing that, and I always say, I want to be wherever I’m needed.”