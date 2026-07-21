AJ Styles believes his legacy in WWE does not compare to what he accomplished during his time with TNA.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Styles said he accepts being remembered as one of the wrestlers who helped establish TNA’s reputation.

“Being at the company that you helped build up a reputation of really great stuff, I’ll take that with me. I’ll take that legacy.”

Styles believes the length and timing of his TNA run made it more significant to his overall career.

“The legacy in WWE is just not as great as the one in TNA. It was just because of the time in which I was in TNA.”

Styles said the performer WWE eventually signed was developed through his experiences in TNA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

“At the end of TNA is where I really found out who AJ Styles was and what that looked like. “I was able to take that, go to New Japan and have fun with it, and then get to WWE and go, ‘Okay, I just combine these two, and this is what you want, Vince. I got it.’”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.