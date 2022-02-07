WWE superstar and former two-time WWE champion AJ Styles recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast to discuss his latest stint in NXT, which the Phenomenal One reveals was his call as he hopes to help usher in the next wave of big names for the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below

How it was his idea to go to NXT because he wants to help usher in the next era of stars:

“It wasn’t really a surprise because it was kind of my call. I thought it would be a good idea for guys like myself to go down to NXT and really say, ‘this is what we do on Raw and SmackDown so when you come up there are no surprises, no nothing, this is what we expect, these are the rules, by the way, they are little bit different than NXT, but this is what they are up here.’ We’re talking about guys who dreamt about doing something…when they say, ‘Nah, we don’t want you,’ you’re crushing their dreams and who knows what else (like) their confidence. I don’t want that to happen. I know how that hurts. I was in WCW for a couple of months and then got my dreams crushed. Best thing that ever happened to me because I wasn’t ready to be in WWE at the time. I don’t want that to happen and don’t want to see that happen to anyone. If they are not ready, then we’ll keep them down there so they can be (ready). It’s up to them whether or not they progress. I just didn’t want to see them come up to main roster and be sent home.”

On the importance of creating new stars:

“That’s what we should be doing. We should be passing it down so that we can see the thing that we love…I love what I do and I want to see it progress and see it throughout the years. if we don’t make new superstars then it’s just going to dwindle away into nothing.”

On working with Grayson Waller:

“I did not handpick him. He was handpicked by someone else, but it was great. I’m a very hard-hitting kind of guy and I like to get snug. I told him what I wanted and he brought it. I was like, ‘Yes!’ It takes me to a different level. When I get hit, I’m like, ‘let’s go.’ I like that. He brought it and it was great.”

