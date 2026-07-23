AJ Styles believes Nick Aldis can match GUNTHER physically, but he does not see how the SmackDown General Manager can defeat him at WWE SummerSlam.

Speaking on Phenomenally Retro, Styles discussed Aldis’ size and in-ring ability ahead of his return to competition.

Styles acknowledged that Aldis likely defeated him in his final match for TNA.

“Yeah, he did. Probably in my last match in TNA.”

When asked about Aldis potentially facing GUNTHER, Styles said the matchup made sense but struggled to envision Aldis winning.

“It wouldn’t surprise me. I think that it definitely should be and can be, but you’re right. I can’t see how Aldis could beat GUNTHER. I just can’t see it.”

Styles believes many WWE viewers may not realize how closely Aldis compares with GUNTHER physically.

“Dude, he’s a lot bigger than most people think. He’s as big as GUNTHER. “He may be in better, physically looking shape than GUNTHER. He’s a big dude, and he takes care of himself.”

Styles also praised Aldis’ work since becoming the SmackDown General Manager.

“He just so happens to be a great general manager as well.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Phenomenally Retro, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.