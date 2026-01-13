AJ Styles recently shared a deeply personal story from his wrestling career, revealing that one of his most treasured keepsakes isn’t a championship or accolade, but a piece of ring gear from The Undertaker. The moment traces back to WrestleMania 36, where Styles and The Undertaker closed the latter’s in-ring career with the cinematic Boneyard Match. Wanting to properly honor the occasion, Styles reached out to Michelle McCool afterward, unsure how to mark the significance of being Undertaker’s final opponent. Her suggestion led to an exchange that turned into a lasting symbol of mutual respect between two eras of WWE greatness.

Styles later explained how that exchange came full circle, recalling on the Six Feet Under podcast, “And it wasn’t too long after that I got your gloves that you wrestled in that night, and they’re sitting at home amongst all the trophies that I’ve done and gotten in wrestling and whatnot. And it is my most prized possession.” While the gloves themselves are iconic enough to be considered valuable memorabilia, Styles has made it clear that their true worth is sentimental rather than financial. As he prepares for the final stretch of his own career, the story highlights how legacy in professional wrestling is often passed down quietly, not through titles, but through moments of trust, gratitude, and shared history.