AJ Styles Says Roman Reigns Returning Could Help WWE Ratings, Credits Reigns For His Success In WWE

WWE superstar and current Intercontinental champion AJ Styles recently spoke to the Sun Sport to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his feud with Roman Reigns in 2016, and how Reigns could help WWE with their dwindling ratings. Highlights are below.
On Reigns presence helping with the ratings:
You can’t deny the fact that Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE. He’s WWE. I mean, he’s the guy. So to get him back could be a big help.
Credits his success in WWE to his feud with Reigns in 2016:
You have this indie guy in 2016. This guy from Japan just walked right in there and step in the ring with Roman Reigns. Now the perfect scenario was in place because not everybody loved Roman. Now he is definitely one of the biggest stars but not everyone loved Roman then and so you have this indie darling, right? And it was like, oh, they made it easy for me to be in there with Roman, because Roman is such a huge star. It only got better from there when I had the opportunity to get in the ring with Roman, one of the pay per views, actually a couple of pay per views I think. When I’ve got a title opportunity, it was against Roman Reigns. Unbelievable match. I’ve watched it back. Wow. I can’t believe we did all this stuff that was really good. So, yeah, Roman Reigns is a big part of the reason why my career’s where it’s at.
