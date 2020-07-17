AJ Styles Says Roman Reigns Returning Could Help WWE Ratings, Credits Reigns For His Success In WWE

WWE superstar and current Intercontinental champion AJ Styles recently spoke to the Sun Sport to talk all things pro-wrestling, including his feud with Roman Reigns in 2016, and how Reigns could help WWE with their dwindling ratings. Highlights are below.

On Reigns presence helping with the ratings:

You can’t deny the fact that Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE. He’s WWE. I mean, he’s the guy. So to get him back could be a big help.

Credits his success in WWE to his feud with Reigns in 2016: