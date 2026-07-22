AJ Styles says he struggled to believe in TNA’s home-invasion storyline involving Samoa Joe.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Styles recalled questioning why his character would be frightened instead of contacting the police.

“There have been times where I was like, ‘This is stupid.’ “I remember the thing with Samoa Joe where he was coming to my house. I’m like, ‘This doesn’t make any sense. Why would I be scared to see Samoa Joe in my house? Why wouldn’t I just call the cops?’”

Styles also questioned why his character did not have more protection at home.

“Why don’t I just have the big dog on the front porch? These are things that I had.”

Styles attempted to make the angle work but said he could not personally believe in its premise.

“It was just an old-school kind of story that didn’t make sense to me. “I tried to make it believable, but I didn’t believe in it myself.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.