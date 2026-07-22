AJ Styles hopes his son Avery Styles eventually receives a WWE tryout, but he does not believe the 19-year-old wrestler is ready yet.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Styles said he is teaching Avery to establish his own identity instead of attempting to duplicate his father.

“He wants to be like his dad. I was like, ‘You have to be you. You can do stuff that I have done before, and that makes sense why you should at some point, but that’s not who you are.’ “You have to be Avery Styles. You have to be different.”

Styles wants Avery to gain more experience before pursuing an opportunity with WWE.

“I hope that he does at some point, but he’s not ready yet. “My job is to make him ready and teach him the little things that we want to see as coaches.”

Styles said the most difficult lessons involve everything that happens between a wrestler’s major moves.

“It’s the little things in between that we want to see. If you do that well, that’s the hardest thing to learn. It’s the in-between.”

Avery has also spoken with his father about the pressure of entering wrestling as the son of AJ Styles.

“He’s told me, and I get it. I said, ‘Listen, you don’t have to do this. You don’t have to.’ “He’s like, ‘Yeah, but your dad wasn’t AJ Styles.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I get it.’”

Styles believes Avery has time to develop physically while accumulating valuable in-ring experience.

“He’s 19. He’s not even a man yet. “By the time he starts putting on good muscle weight, hopefully he’s had six years of experience and he’s rocking and rolling.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.