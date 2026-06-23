AJ Styles believes LA Knight has done enough to prove he belongs in the WWE World Championship picture.

Speaking on the Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles was asked about Knight’s rise in popularity and whether he sees a world title run in the veteran star’s future.

Styles didn’t hesitate when discussing Knight’s credentials.

“I’d like to see him get there.”

The former WWE Champion said Knight has earned his position through hard work and perseverance, noting that his success didn’t happen overnight.

“He’s worked for it. He’s put the time in.”

Styles pointed to Knight’s ability to connect with audiences as one of his greatest strengths.

“People believe in him.”

According to Styles, that connection is one of the most important qualities a top champion can possess.

“That’s what you want. You want people invested in what you’re doing.”

Styles went on to praise Knight’s overall package as a performer, making it clear he sees him as someone capable of carrying a major championship.

“He’s a guy that could hold a heavyweight championship, no problem.”

The veteran WWE star added that Knight has consistently shown he can handle pressure situations and perform on the biggest stages.

“He’s proven himself.”

Styles acknowledged that winning a world championship ultimately depends on timing, opportunity, and creative direction, but he believes Knight has already demonstrated that he belongs in the conversation.

“I’d like to see him get there.”

With Knight continuing to receive some of the loudest reactions in WWE, Styles feels a world title run would be well deserved.

“He’s a guy that could hold a heavyweight championship, no problem.”

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