AJ Styles says The Undertaker legitimately sliced his arm open while filming their Boneyard Match for WrestleMania 36.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Styles recalled Undertaker using an object to break a window during the cinematic match.

“Taker had a little something to break the window in his hand. I don’t know if he hit it so hard, which he had to, but his hand just goes all the way through. “This is real glass. This is a real window. It slices his arm open.”

Styles said Undertaker’s reaction to the injury was genuine.

“He was like, ‘Oh, son of a…’ I think he said that. That was all real.”

Filming stopped briefly so Undertaker’s arm could be treated.

“We stopped for a second and cleaned him up. I think he may have gotten some stitches. I’m not sure. “He got cleaned up, and then we just went right back to filming.”

Styles praised Undertaker for continuing without allowing the injury to interrupt their work.

“He’s The Undertaker. That didn’t hurt him. He’s such a badass, man.”

Styles said they rarely needed multiple attempts to capture a scene during the match.

“Timing is everything in a match. We didn’t talk about much. We just kind of did it. “We never had to redo it. The first time was the best one.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.