AJ Styles is sharing his thoughts on what it was like working under Vince McMahon during his WWE career.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Phenomenally Retro Podcast (see video below), the former WWE Champion reflected on McMahon’s leadership style and how the backstage environment has changed since the longtime WWE Chairman stepped away from day-to-day control of the company.

While McMahon was often criticized for being overly hands-on and micromanaging aspects of WWE programming, Styles said one thing he always appreciated was being able to get a direct answer whenever he needed one.

“I enjoyed the fact that if I had a question that needed to be answered and I needed it right then, I could go to Vince and he’d give me the answer. I can appreciate that. There was one time where I told him I was trying to read him, meaning how he felt about something. He said, ‘Don’t do that. You can’t read me.’ Maybe they’ve been true, but things were different. I feel like guys walked around a little bit more timid when Vince was in charge, where now they can give their opinions and stuff like that more freely, ask questions without being yelled at.”

Styles went on to discuss some of the stories he has heard about McMahon’s treatment of talent and broadcast personnel, noting that today’s WWE atmosphere appears to be much more relaxed and collaborative.

“Guys who are commentating aren’t being yelled at and said mean things to. I don’t know exactly what those mean things are, but I’ve heard stories. There’s things like that. I don’t think it’s as micromanaged as it was ‘Okay, I hire all these brilliant people to just micromanage it. That’s what they’re for.’ But it’s not to be on top of every little thing and it’s quite impossible because it’s such a large company, right?”

Despite the various perceptions surrounding McMahon’s management style, Styles made it clear that he doesn’t view his own experience working under the former WWE boss as either overwhelmingly positive or negative.

Instead, he pointed to the opportunities McMahon gave him after arriving in WWE in 2016, including multiple world championship reigns and the chance to establish himself as one of the company’s top stars.

“It was neither good or bad working for Vince. I mean, he gave me a chance to be AJ Styles in WWE and a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. So, what am I to complain about? We were not hanging out after work. I promise you that.”

AJ Styles was inducted into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.