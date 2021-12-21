AJ Styles is headed to WWE NXT 2.0.

It was noted during tonight’s WWE RAW that Styles will be appearing on tomorrow’s NXT episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

It looks like Styles will be feuding with Grayson Waller.

Waller released a video over the weekend where he took shots at Styles, which you can see below. Waller has been feuding with LA Knight, but an injury angle was done last week as Waller drove away in Knight’s car. Waller noted in one of his weekend Twitter videos that Knight is done, at least for now.

After tonight’s announcement on RAW, Waller reacted and warned AJ to wipe his feet before coming into to NXT 2.0.

“Did I hear that right? @AJStylesOrg wants to come to my house at @WWENXT? Just make sure you wipe your feet on the way in #WWERaw,” Waller wrote.

AJ responded and wrote, “Someone get this kid a clue…”

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s NXT 2.0 episode. Below is the updated line-up, along with related social media posts:

* AJ Styles appears for new feud with Grayson Waller

* Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a Street Fight

* Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Trick Williams vs. Dexter Lumis

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Creed Brothers

* Von Wagner will appear

Did I hear that right? @AJStylesOrg wants to come to my house at @WWENXT ? Just make sure you wipe your feet on the way in #WWERaw — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 21, 2021

Someone get this kid a clue… https://t.co/cENUTMLtRW — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 20, 2021

