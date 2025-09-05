Could AJ Styles be gearing up for a “phenomenal” WWE retirement in the near future?

All signs point to that being the case.

There were reports earlier this year regarding AJ Styles possibly wrapping up his legendary pro wrestling career soon. Subsequently, reports surfaced noting that Styles had time added to his WWE deal due to an injury hiatus, but even still, his contractual obligations to WWE likely don’t extend past 2025.

In an interesting update, Styles surfaced via social media this week with a photo on his official Instagram Stories that has fans talking.

The Instagram Stories entry features an “Outro” song playing, signifying the end of something, while the post itself features an image of an hour glass with AJ Styles’ logo falling through to the bottom with the sand.

Many are taking this as further evidence that AJ Styles is planning on the end of his pro wrestling career coming sooner rather than later.

Styles is coming off of an appearance and match on WWE Raw in Paris where he was by far the most over WWE Superstar with the international crowd — by a landslide. He is expected to work a dark match at tonight’s WWE SmackDown show at AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the rumored WWE retirement of AJ Styles continue to surface.