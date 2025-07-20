AJ Styles comes home tonight.

Ahead of TNA Slammiversary 2025 this evening on pay-per-view from UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, “The Phenomenal One” shared a statement on social media.

The statement features a message Styles would tell his younger self, and reads as follows:

“If I had the ability to go back in time, I’d tell myself “You have no idea how far this ride’s about to take you. All the ups, the downs, the doubts—they’re gonna shape you into one of the best in the world. Don’t lose that chip on your shoulder, but learn when to let go of your pride. You’re gonna walk into places you never thought you’d belong… Way better than you could imagine. Stay humble, stay hungry, and trust God’s timing—it’s perfect, even when it doesn’t feel like it. You’re not just phenomenal. You’re built for this.””

