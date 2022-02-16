AJ Styles spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sports about a wide range of topics.

During it, he shared what he feels was the turning point in convincing Vince he’s a star:

“I think there was a Miz TV, and there was a point where I needed to beat him up. It had to look the way it should. Several people came up to me and said, ‘Put it on him.’ I’m like, ‘Wait. What? Did they mean they wanted me to hurt this guy?’ It was at least three guys that told me I needed to get after him. I’m like, ‘They really want me to hurt him?’ What they were trying to say is, ‘This has to look really good. You have to convince Vince that you belong here and have that pit bull that he wanted to see.’ I was able to pull that off without hurting The Miz and looked like a guy that can tear you apart.”

