AJ Styles is opening up about a tense situation he experienced with fans during WrestleMania weekend, specifically addressing hotel security concerns and how quickly things can become overwhelming for WWE talent in those environments.

Speaking on The Phenomenally Retro Podcast (see video below), Styles reflected on several fan-related incidents involving WWE stars over WrestleMania weekend. He noted that there’s often a misconception that wrestlers aren’t physically or mentally drained after long meet-and-greet schedules, when in reality it can take a real toll.

“Well, there you know, here’s the thing that fans got to accept. Even though, just because we’re walking through the hotel to get to our room, we’re not even hanging out. We’re just trying to get to our room. We have been at signings all day and you get kind of exhausted because we’re trying to be in a good mood for you at that point. Especially for people who paid to see it. We want to make sure you get your money’s worth. And it’s a little exhausting. I know you’re like, ‘Well, what are you gonna do? All you do is stand there.’ But we’re doing it for a couple hours,” said Styles.

Styles then went on to describe a specific incident where he was approached for photos while with his family, explaining that he had to decline the request but still found himself being pressed by a fan despite that.

“I don’t think anybody was impolite to a degree. For instance, I’m not taking pictures because once I start, I’ll never stop. So if I have my family with me, I can’t do that. I said, ‘Hey, I’m not taking pictures right now. I’m sorry.’ And they just swarmed me like bees. Even this one guy, even though I told him no pictures, he was walking and laying on me and stuff like that. I’m like, ‘Whoa! Whoa!’ And finally, security was able to find me and take me to the elevator.”

He wrapped by emphasizing that while he understands the excitement fans feel, it’s important to remember wrestlers are still people who can be overwhelmed in those situations.

“I understand that they think they know the superstars because they’ve watched them for so long, but at the same time, you’ve got to remember that they’re real people. It can get overwhelming when that many people swarm you like that. I get it. No means no with pictures and whatnot. If they ask you not to, chill out.“