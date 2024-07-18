AJ Styles responds to a silly fan rumor.

Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw Will Ospreay and MJF clash in an epic 59-minute matchup for the International Championship, with MJF winning the title just seconds before the bout would go to a time-limit draw. At one point, Ospreay hit MJF with Styles Clash on the apron, then later hit a top rope Styles Clash, a shout out to the Phenomenal One.

Styles Clash on the Ring Apron by Will Ospreay to MJF.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ug4LtkW1r7 — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) July 18, 2024

Some fans figured that the former WWE champion would be upset that his move was used, but that isn’t the case at all.

On social media Styles writes the following: “Why do you think it bothers me that someone else is doing my move? We all do it. Its wrestling! I think if nothing else, it shows appreciation.”

Opsreay isn’t the first and only wrestler to use the Styles Clash. Hiroshi Tanahashi in NJPW has used the move, as have others in Japan to pay homage to Styles, who was a former IWGP World Champion. Check out his post below.

Why do you think it bothers me that someone else is doing my move? We all do it. Its wrestling! I think if nothing else, it shows appreciation. — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) July 18, 2024

When another fan tried to argue a point, Styles replied with a finisher that many wrestlers have since stolen.

Sweet chin music https://t.co/3aWRBVelE5 — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) July 18, 2024

What do you think about wrestlers using each other’s moves? Give your thoughts in the comments below.