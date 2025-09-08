The talk of AJ Styles’ status in WWE continues to be one of the key talking points in the pro wrestling community.

The future of “The Phenomenal One” in WWE made headlines this past weekend when AJ Styles shared a post of an hourglass with his logo being included in the sand that is nearly running out, along with an ‘Outro’ song playing in the background.

News surfaced today that before AJ Styles signed a one-year contract extension with WWE earlier this year, he reportedly “put feelers out about potential options outside of the company.”

The story comes from Jon Alba of The Takedown on SI.

From the article:

“Multiple sources indicated to The Takedown on SI that prior to re-signing with WWE on his most recent extension, Styles did indeed put feelers out about potential options outside of the company. Specifically, it was noted he was generating major interest on the convention circuit from promoters, and it was mentioned that the interest was mutual, and at least exploratory.”

Considering the current situation involving AJ Styles teasing retirement, this past news item indicates that it is something Styles has at least been considering for some time now.

In related news, it’s worth noting that in a reply on the AJ Styles hourglass post on his Instagram account, a fan wrote, “The way Triple H is disrespecting AJ Styles is legit pissing me off.” Styles’ son, screen name ‘ajaayyss,’ responded and wrote, “You ain’t the only one man.”

AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano is scheduled to take place on tonight's live episode of WWE Raw, which kicks off at 8/7c from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.