A ‘phenomenal’ pro wrestling debut took place this week, as a new generation of Styles has officially stepped into the ring.

Avery Jones, the son of WWE Hall of Famer A.J. Styles, made his in-ring debut on June 26 at an S.C.A. (Squared Circle Action) event in Royston, Georgia.

Jones faced Ashton Martin in his first-ever match, with his father accompanying him to ringside for the milestone moment.

The second-generation competitor also paid tribute to his father’s signature offense during the bout. In a clip shared to his Instagram Story, Avery slid underneath the ringside guardrail before springing off it and connecting with a Phenomenal Forearm on Martin, drawing comparisons to one of A.J. Styles’ most recognizable finishing moves.

With A.J. Styles watching from his corner, Avery’s debut marked the beginning of what could be the next chapter for one of wrestling’s most recognizable family names.